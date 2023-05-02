Gorghiu on overlapping elections: PNLdoesn't have a preset scenario

The National Liberal Party (PNL) does not have a "preset scenario" for holding the 2024 elections simultaneously, and discussions on this subject are "open" since there is no "dominant option," interim Senate chair Alina Gorghiu of PNL said on Tuesday.

"Therefore, there is no dominant option, if the local elections overlap the general one or the presidential one. It is important to have as a starting point all the arguments favourable to the idea of simultaneous elections, so that later on we can see which scenario is the best in order to offer Romania the year it needs, without blockage, without chaos, without stagnation," said Gorghiu.She made this statement as she was asked to comment on PSD national leader Marcel Ciolacu having publicly said that he does not support holding all the 2024 elections at the same time, Agerpres informs.Gorghiu added that PNL wants as few electoral campaigns as possible next year in order to focus more on the economy and predictability and not on stymying the year 2024, adding that it all depends on the decision of the ruling coalition partners, also mentioning a series of polls by PNL revealing a majority of Romanians opting for overlapping elections."We will see what the partners' decision will be. What I can tell you is that from the opinion polls that the PNL conducted, two-thirds of Romanians want the elections to overlap. (...). After the issue of the government deficit and expenses that must be justified by the government is exhausted, so that we do not overshoot the official deficit target, the subject of overlapping the elections will surely be discussed in the coalition," said Gorghiu.