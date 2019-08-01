Gov't head Dancila says we cluster all forces to fight against crime

State institutions, political forces, NGOs, Romanian nationals should cluster all of their forces to fight against crime, on Wednesday said at the Victoria Palace the Prime Minister Viorica Dancila.

"It is five days now since the terrible news of the happenings in Caracal have hit us. It is a shocking case, a tragedy that has shaken us all. (...) We all have families, relatives we care about and want to know they are well and it is natural to be hurt by an image beyond description, and also of an inability on behalf of those who should have acted responsibly, with care and maximum of attention for the safety and for the life of a child. (...) Romania must very quickly get over this crisis of the institutions in charge with the citizen's security, to mend what it is to be mended, to replace what it is to be replaced, to make them operate as soon as possible, the way they should have operated five days ago and unfortunately they failed to. We must put together all the forces - state bodies, political forces, NGOs, Romanian nationals - to fight against crime, against all the deeds that endanger our safety and harm our fundamental rights," Dancila said.She brought to mind that she took ten immediate measures against the ones who have failed in the Caracal case and put the bases of the system's reform.