Gov't to discuss on Wednesday sitting draft law on security of computer networks and systems

The Government will discuss in Wednesday sitting a draft law on ensuring a high common security level of computer networks and systems. According to a release of the Executive sent to Agerpres, among the bills that might be included on the Gov't sitting agenda there is a draft law amending the Government Emergency Ordinance No.34/2000 on organic food products.

Members of the Dancila Cabinet might also discuss a draft decision for opening the international customs of the Romanian-Ukrainian state border for passenger communication and freight by ferry and foot between Isaccea (Romania) and Orlivka (Ukraine), as well as the Isaccea Border Customs Office.

Furthermore, the Executive might analyse on Wednesday a draft resolution for the approval of the National Strategy on safety and health at work for the period 2018 - 2020, and a draft decision for amending the Methodological Norms for the enforcement of the Government Emergency Ordinance No.64/2007 regarding the public debt.

On the sitting agenda there is also stipulated a draft decision on granting emergency aids, a draft decision on allocating an amount for the budget Reserve Fund at the Government disposal, stipulated in the state budget for 2018, for the Seini city, Maramures County, and a draft decision on the allocation of an amount from the Intervention Fund at the Government disposal, stipulated in the state budget for 2018, for some administrative-territorial units affected by natural disasters.

On the sitting agenda there is also included a memorandum for holding a contest to occupy some vacancies at the Public Finance Ministry, the Youth and Sports Ministry, the Business Ministry in order to prepare Romania's Presidency of the Council of the European Union.