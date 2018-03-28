Gov't to increase from 2pct to 3.5pct share of individual income that can be allocated to NGOs

The Government will approve under an emergency ordinance a number of tax changes, including an increase from 2 percent to 3.5 percent of the share of the personal income tax that may be allotted to non-governmental organisations and religious denominations, providers of social services accredited with at least a licensed social service, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday.

"As promised, today we are starting to approve, under an emergency ordinance, a series of measures in support of NGOs providing social services. Thus, micro-enterprises that sponsor non-profit organisations that are social service providers accredited with at least one licensed social service will benefit from the deduction of the related amounts from the income tax on micro-enterprises up to 20 percent of the tax for the quarter in which the respective expenditures are registered, "Dancila said at the beginning of a government meeting.She added that, in case of individuals, under the same ordinance, "an increase will be made from 2 percent to 3.5 percent in the share of the income tax that can be donated in support of non-profit entities and religious denominations that are providers of accredited social services with at least a licensed social service."Other important aspects included in the emergency ordinance are to stimulate investment and entrepreneurship, said Dancila."I will give you two examples - namely the emergency ordinance introduces a new tax rule according to which micro-enterprises can opt for the payment of the profit tax by fulfilling two conditions, namely a minimum share capital of 45,000 lei, about 10,000 euro, having at least two employees ... A new measure is also introduced for haulers and passenger carriers by reducing the excise duty on diesel, ie decreasing by 183.62 lei per tonne and by 217, 31 lei per tonne the excise duties on the fuel for the transport of goods and the transport of persons, respectively," said Dancila.

AGERPRES .