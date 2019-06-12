Gov't to pass long-awaited administrative code by emergency ordinance

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that the government will adopt the Administrative Code under an emergency ordinance, adding that the project will bring "administrative order".

"An administrative code has been awaited for many years; important steps have been taken, with the code having been debated in Parliament. We have taken over what was voted in Parliament and we know that this administrative code would bring order to the administration. Mr Teodorovici has been talking about the problems we face in the public administration. An administrative code, which may not be perfect and may need to be modified in certain places, would bring some order into the administrative system. We will see what the Social and Economic Council (CES) has objected, it is an advisory opinion, but we want to see what it is that it has objected to answer these objections. We will go to the next CES meeting and call those who are directly interested in the Administrative Code, those working in the administration, mayors, county council chairs, all those who have long wanted this code. From my point of view, answering these observations, I believe the Administrative Code needs to pass. We need to have a discussion with both the representatives of the trade unions in CES and those who are the beneficiaries of the code and we will adopt it by emergency ordinance," Dancila told a debate called 'Upgrade Romania: Major investment projects in 2019. "She added that what she had promised had to be accomplished and that "little consensus" and constructive dialogue would be needed to implement nationwide projects.

