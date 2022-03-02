Government approves draft law on granting legal personality to units subordinated to Ministry of Internal Affairs

The Government approved, in Wednesday's meeting, a draft law creating the legal framework for granting legal personality to units subordinated to the central apparatus of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), for example the Medical Diagnosis and Outpatient Treatment Centers, the Schengen Multifunctional Training Center and the Integrated Logistics Insurance Directorate.

According to a Government statement, at present, due to the lack of legal personality of the diagnostic and outpatient medical centers, they are having difficulty in hiring people for the available positions, Agerpres.ro informs.

The draft law adopted by the Government aims at completing article 12 of OUG no. 30/2007 on the organization and functioning of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.