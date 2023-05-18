 
     
Government approves negotiation of a cultural cooperation programme with Croatia

The gov't approved, on Wednesday, the negotiation of a cooperation programme in the field of culture between the Ministry of Culture in Romania and the Ministry of Culture and Mass Media in Croatia.

"The cooperation programme contains topics providing for: cooperation in the field of culture and art through the exchange of artists and artistic ensembles, the exchange of information in the field of literature and publishing activities, of libraries, inviting artistic bands and ensembles within some festivals, facilitating the organization of art exhibitions, direct cooperation between museums, galleries, in the field of research, protection and conservation of cultural heritage, the organization of artistic film galas, cooperation in the field of intangible cultural heritage and the exchange of specialists in the field, cooperation in the field of digitization and accessibility to cultural heritage," a Government press release says.

The document will be forwarded to the Croatian side in order to start negotiations.AGERPRES

