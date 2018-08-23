Government approves projects for digital, transportation and energy sectors to be promoted at 3 Seas Summit

The Government approved, during Thursday's sitting, projects of the digital, transportation and energy sectors that will be promoted at the Three Seas Initiative Summit, to take place in Bucharest, during 17-18 of September.

According tot the Executive's spokesperson, Nelu Barbu, in the digital sector there will be promoted three interconnecting projects that Romania will propose during the meeting."This is about creating an intelligent digital platform for monitoring in real time the waters of the hydrographic basins, which are in the Three Seas Initiative region, which will offer the possibility of monitoring polluting factors, but also conducting risk analysis. A second project concerns the creation of a smart digital platform for transaction of transport and logistics services, and the third one refers to defining and developing a roadmap towards a digitized and sustainable energy sector and to creating a digital platform in the field of <>," Nelu Barbu showed.In the transportation field Romania has two proposals: The FAIRway Danube project, which has as a general objective the implementation of the Master Plan for Rehabilitation and Maintenance of the Danube fairway and its navigable branches, which was elaborated during the EU Strategy for the Danube Region, and the RAIL 2 SEA project - "Monitoring and developing the Gdansk-Constanta railway", which aims primarily at monitoring the railway corridors for both commercial use, as well as for fast transportation of forces and military equipment on Romania's territory, with a total length of 3,663 kilometers."For the energy chapter, the proposed projects - Development on Romania's territory of the National System of Natural Gas Transportation on the Bulgaria - Romania - Hungary - Austria (BRUA, phase 1 and 2) corridor, amplification of the bidirectional natural gas corridor of Bulgaria - Romania - Austria (Phase 3 of BRUA) and the development in Romania of the southern corridor of transport for natural gas from the Black Sea shores (From the Black Sea to Podisor)," Nelu Barbu said.According to him, by implementing the BRUA Project - phase 1 and 2, it will be possible to transport volumes of natural gas from the Caspian Sea area to Romania's southern border and further on through the corridor created to the North-Western border of Romania, with Hungary, on the Podisor-Recas-Horia direction."Phase 3 of BRUA project is about taking over the additional volumes of available natural gas from the Black Sea shores, which could not be taken over by the corridor developed by BRUA 1 and the corridor developed by BRUA 2," Nelu Barbu also said.