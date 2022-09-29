Government-civil society consultations for identifying and implementing measures to support the elderly

The Government, through the General Secretariat, hosted, on Thursday, at Victoria Palace, consultations on the White Paper on the Rights of the Elderly in Romania, which was attended by over 40 public institutions representative of the topic of active aging - researchers, parliamentarians, public officials from relevant ministries, as well as non-governmental organizations.

The document was put up for debate by the SenioriNET Federation, made up of non-governmental organizations providing socio-medical services for the elderly.

The event was organized on the occasion of the International Day of the Elderly, celebrated on October 1.

According to a press release from the Executive, the Deputy General Secretary of the Government, Adrian Tutuianu, welcomed the active dialogue partnership with the non-governmental sector through collaboration with the SenioriNET Federation, highlighting the critical role of NGOs in providing care and social assistance services for the elderly.

The Vice-President of the SenioriNET Federation, Aurelia Pasare, welcomed the interest shown by the General Secretariat of the Government towards this initiative.

For her part, the director of the Social Policy Directorate within the Ministry of Labor and Social Solidarity (MMSS), Elena Dobre, discussed the financing programs dedicated to developing new services for the elderly, especially in disadvantaged areas in rural and small urban environments. She emphasized that the Ministry of Labor proposes the continuous development and provision of social services appropriate to the needs of the elderly, as well as the improvement of the legislative framework in this sense.

MMSS developed a draft Government decision to approve the National Strategy on long-term care and active aging for 2023 - 2030, which is under public debate.AGERPRES