"At the proposal of the Ministry of Health, the Government approved the Decision on the recognition of the " Casa Sperantei" Hospice Foundation as being of public utility, announces a Government release.

According to the quoted source, the "Casa Sperantei" Hospice Foundation is a non-profit organisation that since 1992 has introduced the concept of palliative care in Romania. "It is the largest foundation in the country that offers specialist services of this type free of charge," the Executive added.