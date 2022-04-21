 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Government grants public utility status to "Casa Sperantei" Hospice Foundation

Pagina de Psihologie
razboi copii pace

On Thursday, the Government approved decision granting the "Casa Sperantei" Hospice Foundation the status of public utility.

"At the proposal of the Ministry of Health, the Government approved the Decision on the recognition of the " Casa Sperantei" Hospice Foundation as being of public utility, announces a Government release.

According to the quoted source, the "Casa Sperantei" Hospice Foundation is a non-profit organisation that since 1992 has introduced the concept of palliative care in Romania. "It is the largest foundation in the country that offers specialist services of this type free of charge," the Executive added.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.