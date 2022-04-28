Government makes practice of baby-sitting profession more flexible and simplified

The Government made the practice of the baby-sitting profession more flexible and simplified by a normative act adopted on Thursday, for the easier access of families to day care and supervision services, including access to financial aid granted to the families for the payment of the services provided by the babysitter, informs the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS).

The document regulates that the services provided by the babysitter should no longer be subject to the control of the social inspection, with the provisions of Law no. 197/2012 on ensuring the quality of social services no longer applicable.

"The normative act adopted stipulates that the exercise of the profession of babysitter can be carried out through an individual employment contract concluded by the babysitter with the parent or legal representative of the child, in addition to the existing modalities until this date (employment contract concluded by the babysitter with another legal person or carrying out the activity of a babysitter as an authorized natural person). Another amendment establishes the obligation of the employer who has hired a babysitter under an individual employment contract to prepare a personal file to present at the request of the labor inspectors, with sanctions for failure to prepare this file being provided," the MMS press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday informs.

The document also offers the possibility for the persons who have the qualification of babysitter to be able to carry out, under the same conditions, the baby-sitting profession. The measure aims to increase families' access to childcare and supervision during the day, Agerpres.ro informs.

The measure adopted on Thursday is provided in the Government Program 2021-2024.