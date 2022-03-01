Government: New transport of aid for Ukraine has left Bucharest for Siret

Medicines, medical supplies, sanitary materials, emergency kits and other basic necessities for patients in Ukraine severely affected by military aggression were sent to Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday.

According to a press release of the Government sent to AGERPRES, a new transport of humanitarian aid has left Bucharest for Siret (border crossing point between Ukraine and Romania - ed.n.), thanks to donations offered by the Romanian civil society.

Like other humanitarian actions carried out in recent days, the support provided by the Romanian state on Tuesday was made possible by the collaboration of representatives of civil society, national and international organizations and government structures involved in the "Ukraine - Together we help more" platform. This platform is a tool for the effective integration of humanitarian assistance efforts for Ukrainian citizens.

Until now, the support provided to Ukraine has involved sending aid consisting of medical devices and equipment, hospital beds, medicines, totaling 30 tonnes, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, basic necessities and foodstuff, in the stocks of the State Reserves, subsistence materials worth over 5 million RON were sent to the Ukrainian state on Monday.

"The Romanian government supports the efforts of the civil society and will continue to get involved in facilitating the transportation of all mobilized aid to the Ukrainian people. The "Ukraine - Together we help more" platform, available at https://bit.ly/3K1mb3s, can be accessed by volunteers and private entities that want to donate," states the Executive.