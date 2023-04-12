Government okays Romania's association with the Global Offshore Wind Alliance

The Government approved on Wednesday Romania's association with the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), an international organization that promotes the acceleration of the production and use of offshore wind energy, under the auspices of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

According to a Government's press release, "Romania's joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance (GOWA), an international organization that promotes the acceleration of the production and use of offshore wind energy in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on a large scale, will bring important benefits in terms of concerns the decarbonization of the energy sector and the acceleration of the implementation of offshore wind energy".

"The increase in the share of renewable energy sources in the final gross energy consumption is associated with the gradual abandonment of coal, against the background of the European objectives established at the level of the European Ecological Pact", the cited source also shows.

The Government mentions that association with GOWA can offer Romania the advantages of support for the provision of technical assistance in order to initiate measures to expand the production of offshore wind energy at the national and/or regional level.

"Romania is a country with significant potential for offshore wind resources in the Black Sea region. According to a study by the World Bank, the theoretical potential is estimated at 76 GW, of which 22 GW for turbines with a fixed foundation and 54 GW for turbines with a floating foundation", states the quoted source.

Also, Romania's association with GOWA would be in accordance with the European Union Strategy regarding the exploitation of the potential of energy from renewable offshore sources for a climate-neutral future.

In order to acquire GOWA membership status, as indicated by the IRENA Secretariat, Romania must undertake a series of commitments: the establishment of national objectives, by integrating offshore wind energy into a national climate/energy strategy and/ or through contributions determined at the national level, the development of a national strategy regarding offshore wind energy, the Executive also mentions.