 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Government: Prime Minister interrupts statement, considering his statements are not of interests to journalists

Inquam Photos
Florin Cîțu

The Government communicated that Prime Minister Florin Citu has interrupted, on Tuesday, the press statement that he was holding at the Parliament Palace after the meeting of the National Liberal Party's Executive Bureau because he believed his statements "are no longer of interest to journalists" and not because he was "annoyed" at their attitude.

"Prime Minister Florin Citu interrupted his press statement at the Parliament Palace, considering that his statements are no longer of interest to journalists. The Prime Minister was not annoyed by the attitude of reporters, did not run away from their questions, showing as always openness to media representatives," the Government mentions, Agerpres informs.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.