Government: Prime Minister interrupts statement, considering his statements are not of interests to journalists

The Government communicated that Prime Minister Florin Citu has interrupted, on Tuesday, the press statement that he was holding at the Parliament Palace after the meeting of the National Liberal Party's Executive Bureau because he believed his statements "are no longer of interest to journalists" and not because he was "annoyed" at their attitude.

"Prime Minister Florin Citu interrupted his press statement at the Parliament Palace, considering that his statements are no longer of interest to journalists. The Prime Minister was not annoyed by the attitude of reporters, did not run away from their questions, showing as always openness to media representatives," the Government mentions, Agerpres informs.