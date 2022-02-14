Government to pass new measures to support local communities for cutting energy crisis' effects

The government will pass on Monday new measures to support local communities to reduce the effects of the energy crisis, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said.

"Another important topic on the agenda is the support we allocate to local communities to reduce the effects of the energy crisis. There have been measures that have been identified at the level of the Ministry of Development, the Ministry of Energy and, of course, the Ministry of Finance. (...) Thank you for everything you have managed to identify so far," Ciuca said at the beginning of the Government meeting.