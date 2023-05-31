Government to pass OUG on Thursday, increasing teachers' wages by 1,000 RON gross.

The Government will adopt on Thursday, through an emergency ordinance (OUG), an increase in salaries provided for in Law No.153/2017 by 1,000 RON gross per month for the teaching staff, representing an advance from the increase on the pay scale of the future salary law, which is to be enforced as of 1 January 2024, according to a press release from the Executive, told Agerpres.

The Government's announcement came as a result of a meeting which Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu and Education Minister Ligia Deca had at the Victoria Palace on Wednesday with education union leaders to discuss their demands.

However, for the non-teaching staff in education, the salary increase will be 400 RON gross per month.

"In the new pay scale, the salary of a junior teacher/academic assistant will be related to the average gross salary in the economy and will represent the reference point of the education pay scale. Salary increases according to the new pay scale will be phased in over a maximum of three years from the entry into force of the new salary law, with the first tranche representing 40 percent of the total amount of the increases," the press release also states.