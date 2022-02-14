Government's spokesperson: Changing a minister is and remains responsibility of the Prime Minister

Changing a minister is and remains the responsibility of the prime minister, and no such issue has been discussed, said Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru.

He made it clear that "new speculations have been raised about the possibility of changing a member of the Government".

Several political leaders, including Dan Barna (Save Romania Union - USR) and George Simion (Alliance for the Union of Romanians - AUR), have recently called for the resignation or dismissal of Energy Minister Virgil Popescu.

In his turn, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu stated on Sunday evening on Digi 24 that Virgil Popescu "has a lot to explain" regarding the energy crisis, but specified that he never discussed with the prime minister the possible dismissal of Virgil Popescu, Agerpres informs.