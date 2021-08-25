Gov't adopted the Ordinance on protection of archeological heritage

The Government adopted on Wednesday the Ordinance for the modification and completion of the Government Ordinance no. 43/2000 regarding the protection of the archeological heritage and the declaration of some archeological sites as areas of national interest, and the modifications will be published in the Official Journal of Romania.

"The amendment and completion of the Government Ordinance no. 43/2000 envisages the establishment of the possibility to issue authorizations for different phases of the archaeological research, thus reducing the waiting time for authorization and the number of files to be processed. Specifically, all authorizations are unified. At this time, the National Commission of Archeology is working on finalizing the Deontological Code of Archaeologists, a document that was drawn up in 2000, but which was never approved nor published in the Official Journal of Romania," Minister of Culture Bogdan Gheorghiu was quoted as saying in a release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES.

At the same time, the draft proposes to optimize the activity of the National Archeology Commission, by regulating the sections of the Commission and the Executive Bureau, which are to fulfill the attributions entrusted to them by the National Archeology Commission, according to the Regulation of organization and functioning.