Gov't allocates 175 ml euros for school start, of which 100 ml for purchase of tablets

The government has allocated 175 million euros to ensure the start of classes under the best conditions, with 100 million euros of this amount earmarked for the purchase of tablets for students, Premier Orban told private broadcaster Digi24 on Monday evening.

"We finalized today, after getting the approval of the Legislative Council, an emergency ordinance by which we allocate 175 million euros; 100 million euros are for the purchase of tablets especially for students, by the local authorities or by schools. If the number of tablets procured by the central government is not enough, the local authorities, schools will be able to buy tablets and we will settle the cost from European funds, up to 100 million euros," said the Prime Minister.

Ludovic Orban added that 50 million euros will be allocated for the settlement of expenses with the purchase of health protection supplies, masks, disinfectants, and 25 million euros will go for the purchase of sanitary cisterns for schools with no running water.

The respective amounts will be supplemented if necessary, the Premier also said.