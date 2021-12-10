Gov't allocates 476.5 million lei to cover expenses in 105 administrative-territorial units

The Government approved on Friday the allocation of 476.5 million lei from the Budget Reserve Fund to cover some expenses in 105 administrative-territorial units."The decision on the allocation of an amount from the Budget Reserve Fund at the disposal of the Government, provided in the state budget for 2021, for some administrative-territorial units was approved in the first part of today's Government meeting. This normative act allocates 476.5 million lei (...) at the request of some administrative-territorial units. 105 administrative-territorial units from all counties will benefit from financing," the Executive informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.
The funds are allocated to cover the costs of social assistance and child protection services, to pay for debts related to district heating services and for expenses of local community projects.