Gov't approves framework through which young farmers can obtain 50 ha from state by lease

On Thursday, the Government approved the draft emergency ordinance for the creation of the legal framework through which the young farmers will be able to obtain, through lease, land from the state of maximum 50 hectares.

"On the supplementary list of the Government's meeting, a draft emergency ordinance for the implementation of a program included in the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan of the Orban Government; is the draft for the establishment of measures to support young farmers. Thus, the legal framework is being created in order to be able to lease land from the public domain of the state for the installation of young farmers. They will be able to obtain, through lease, state land of maximum 50 hectares," Ionel Danca said, at the end of the Government's meeting.