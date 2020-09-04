Gov't approves framework through which young farmers can obtain 50 ha from state by lease

On Thursday, the Government approved the draft emergency ordinance for the creation of the legal framework through which the young farmers will be able to obtain, through lease, land from the state of maximum 50 hectares."On the supplementary list of the Government's meeting, a draft emergency ordinance for the implementation of a program included in the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan of the Orban Government; is the draft for the establishment of measures to support young farmers. Thus, the legal framework is being created in order to be able to lease land from the public domain of the state for the installation of young farmers. They will be able to obtain, through lease, state land of maximum 50 hectares," Ionel Danca said, at the end of the Government's meeting.
Fiul unui șef de poliție condamnat la închisoare, pentru fapte de corupție, candidează din partea PNL, la alegerile locale
Guvernul Orban și-a luat țeapă pe timp de pandemie! Statul Român dă în judecată două companii, pentru 4 milioane de euro
Nouă ieșire dură a Monicăi Pop: Cine a impus-o și cui folosește? De ce tăcere și secretomanie față de familiile celor internați cu Covid?
Preşedintele sârb şi premierul kosovar au început un summit la Washington pentru ‘normalizarea economică’
Dana Budeanu: Marea majoritate a jurnaliștilor sunt oi: `Băi fătălăilor, presa, atenție, înțeleg că de ani de zile se caută cine e în spatele lu’ Dănuţa`
Marian Godină răbufnește la adresa șefilor săi: ‘Despre ce siguranță să vorbești când te întâlnești cu interlopii ca să negociezi pacea? Mi-era mie jenă să ascult’
Focar de COVID-19 la o fabrică din România - Zeci de angajați, testați pozitiv! Autoritățile nu exclud carantinarea zonei
GALERIE FOTO - Accident SPECTACULOS la Ialomița, între un TIR și trei mașini: motorul unei mașini a fost aruncat într-un autoturism
VIDEO Ludovic Orban anunță că Autostrada Pitești-Sibiu se face în 'ceasul al 12-lea': 875 de milioane de euro de la Comisia Europeană