Gov't approves funding of National Integrated Social Assistance System

The government has approved funds for the implementation of the "Integrated National Social Assistance System - SNIAS", necessary for the digital transformation of social assistance and the creation of an integrated IT system that will ensure the online interaction of the citizen with ANPIS and subordinates.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity, the development of this central IT system with ANPIS will support social work reforms, ensure the integration, correlation and optimal management of all information, while increasing the level of citizens' awareness over the of social assistance benefits, as well as the degree of accessibility of digital services in the field of work and social protection for vulnerable users and leading to the elimination of improper payments that have to be later returned by beneficiaries.

"This investment project aims to increase the level of digital transformation of social assistance benefits by commissioning a digital platform. The platform will allow the online management of cases according to individual characteristics, through a single point of contact, without going to the counter, facilitating access to a wide range of electronic public services, to assistance, advice and guidance," according to the ministry.

Interoperability with other relevant databases will also be achieved, such as those of the National Tax Administration Agency, the Ministry of Home Affairs - Directorate for Personal Records and Database Administration, Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration and others.

The expenses incurred by the investment project will be covered from non-refundable external funds, under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, from the budget of the Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity. The total value of the project is RON 255 million, and its implementation takes 36 months to complete.