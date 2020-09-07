Gov't borrows 938 million lei off banks

The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) borrowed 938 million lei off banks on Monday in a benchmark government bond issue of a residual maturity of 51 months, at an average yield of 3.22% per year, according to data released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of Monday's issue was 500 million lei, with banks demanding 1.363 billion lei.An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, by which the government wants to raise another 75 million lei at the same yield set on Monday for bonds.The Ministry of Public Finance (MFP) has planned to take out loans from commercial banks of 4.54 billion lei in September 2020, of which 400 million in an issue of discounted treasury certificates and 3.6 billion lei through eight issues of government bonds.Adding up to that can be 540 million lei through additional sessions of non-competitive bids at bond auctions.The amount, 1.1 billion lei higher than the one planned for August, will be used to refinance public debt and to narrow the general government deficit.