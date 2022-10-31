Gov't borrows RON 475.3 million off banks at 9.23pct per annum

The nominal value of the issue was RON 300 million, and the banks offered RON 636.9 million.An additional auction is scheduled for Tuesday, when the government wants to get RON 45 million lei at the yield set on Monday for the bonds.MF is aiming to borrow RON 3.4 billion in loans from commercial banks in October 2022, to which RON 465 million can be added in additional sessions of non-competitive offers related to bond auctions.The total amount of RON 3.865 billion is RON 760 million less than the September 2022 one of RON 4.625 billion lei, and it will be intended for refinancing the public debt and funding the government deficit.