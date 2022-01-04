Gov't: Electricity and gas supply, ensured

The electricity supply is ensured both for essential services and for consumers, and there are sufficient gas quantities for a normal supply, reads a Government press release, Agerpres reports.

The clarifications are made after Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had on Tuesday morning a working meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu, Economy Minister Florin Spataru, Interior Minister Lucian Bode, National Energy Regulatory Authority President Dumitru Chirita, representatives of Transelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz companies and of the Environment Ministry. The talks were aimed at the winter season preparations, in terms of energy sector developments in Romania."The assessment showed that the electricity supply is ensured both for essential services and for household consumers, as well as other consumer categories. In respect to the gas supply, sufficient gas quantities are ensured for a normal supply functioning," the release reads.