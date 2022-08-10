Gov't has no data to justify concern on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant situation

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said that, so far, the Government does not have data to justify the concern regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, adding that the Bucharest authorities are constantly monitoring the environmental data in this case.

"In the last days, amid the events in Ukraine in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, there have been a whole series of data and information regarding the danger that an event at this plant could represent. So far I want to assure and also give the citizens' assurances that we do not have data to justify any kind of concern. We are constantly monitoring all the data related to the environment and we are in permanent contact with the European specialized authorities as well as with our partners in Ukraine," Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, at the beginning of the government sitting.

He added that the state institutions have taken all measures to inform in a timely manner and to protect the population.AGERPRES