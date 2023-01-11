Gov't spokesman on case of IntMin Bode's doctoral thesis: Situation to be settled in court

The spokesperson for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, declared, on Wednesday, regarding the decision of the Ethics Committee of the Babes-Bolyai University regarding the doctoral thesis of Interior Minister Lucian Bode, that it is a situation which is to be settled in the court of law and a verdict cannot be pronounced beforehand, noting that, as in any other cases, the Prime Minister of Romania demands compliance with the law, told Agerpres.

"From the data I have, the minister of the interior has already offered a public position in connection with this information material sent by the Babes-Bolyai University. It is not the only analysis that has been done, so I will not comment on this analysis now either and neither others that have already taken place in connection with this thesis. And in the context where there is a court procedure related to this work, I would stop here with the comments," Carbunaru said when asked what is the position of the Government and the prime minister in connection with the decision of the Ethics Commission of Babes-Bolyai University in the case of Minister Lucian Bode's doctoral thesis.

He stated that it is a situation that is decided in the court of law.

"I wanted to tell you that, just like in any other cases, the Prime Minister of Romania demands compliance with the law. In the specific case to which you refer, it is a situation that transpires within the framework of a process that is managed by a court and I wouldn't be able to pronounce before I had a verdict," Carbunaru said.

The Ethics Committee of the Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) in Cluj-Napoca established, regarding the doctoral thesis of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, that the suspicions of plagiarism are confirmed in the vast majority, reads a release sent on Wednesday by the educational institution.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated that the phrase "deeply flawed" regarding his doctoral thesis is a subjective assessment of the Ethics Committee of the Babes-Bolyai University, an "empty value judgment of academic significance, as long as the norms were respected," and indicated that he will go forward in court because his case has "exceeded the limits of the law, but also of reason."