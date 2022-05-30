Gov't spokesperson Carbunaru: Gov't approves sending of several operational programmes to European Commission

The government on Monday approved the official transmission to the European Commission of some operational programmes, thus exceeding the threshold of two thirds of the total of 43 billion euros allocated to Romania through the cohesion funds for 2021-2027, including national co-financing, the spokesman for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, informs.

He specified that, first of all, this is about the updated version of the partnership agreement for the period 2021 - 2027 for the Regional Operational Programme Centre.

"It has a proposed allocation at the European Union level of 1.152 billion euros, with a national co-financing of 232 million euros," Carbunaru explained. The priorities of this programme are: a competitive region through innovation and dynamic enterprises for a smart economy, digital region, environmentally friendly communities, sustainable urban mobility, an accessible, educated region, with sustainable tourism, and an attractive region, he added, while also mentioning that the technical support component is also included.

A second operational programme is the one regarding the Transport 2021 - 2027 programme. "This is a multi-fund programme (...) designed for setting up a high standard infrastructure network in Romania, to ensure the connectivity between Romania and the European Union, as well as between all regions of the country, in safety and in harmony with the objectives of climate neutrality and environmental protection. It has a value of 4.6 billion euros, with substantial national funding that will support road connectivity, improve secondary road safety connectivity, increase safety, both in the road and in the railway field, as well as the development of the attractiveness of the railway transport," stated Dan Carbunaru.

The Operational Programme for Inclusion and Social Dignity was also approved. "There have been 3.366 billion euros allocated from the European Union, of which 2.9 billion euros came from the European Social Fund and another 370 million from the ERDF, with national co-financing amounting to 753 million euros. The priorities of this operational programme are local development. under the responsibility of the community, both in the urban and rural areas, the protection of the right to social dignity, the support of rural communities without access or limited access to primary services, the reduction of disparities between children at risk of poverty or social exclusion and the other children, support services for the elderly, support for people with disabilities, social and support services provided to other vulnerable groups and help for disadvantaged people," the Government spokesperson detailed.

He also referred to the adoption in the Government of the Operational Programme Education and Employment 2021-2027, oriented primarily to the architecture of the system of coordination, management and control of European funds.

Last but not least, he announced that the Executive has also approved the North-East Regional Operational Programme 2021-2027, a programme that will have an allocation of 1.4 billion euros and a national co-financing of approximately 320 million euros.

AGERPRES.