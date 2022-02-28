 
     
Gov't: Three aid trucks leave Bucharest for Ukraine; civil society helped collecting products

ISU
pompieri masini ajutoare

The first transport with humanitarian aid for Ukraine, collected together with the civil society, left Bucharest for Siret Customs, informs, on Sunday evening, the Romanian Government.

"In order to help the Ukrainian people severely affected by the Russian military aggression, the Romanian Government together with the civil society has started joint actions for the supply of medical and subsistence products to the Ukrainian citizens. A first convoy, consisting of three trucks equipped by IGSU [Romania's General Emergency Management Inspectorate], is on its way to the Siret Customs, in Suceava County, to provide the Ukrainian authorities with medicines and medical equipment (hospital beds, medical devices)," reads a press release sent by the Government.

The same source states that the next shipment will be made on Monday and will contain staple products and food.

"The Romanian government supports the efforts of civil society and will continue to get involved in facilitating the transportation of all mobilized aid to the Ukrainian people," the release further mentions.

