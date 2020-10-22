Gov't to support pay scale to be preserved for non-medical hospital staff into 2021

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday that supports public hospital staff being remunerated in 2021 against the same pay scale as now.

"We want to restore order in the system and have fair pay for all categories of staff. We support that next year all staff in public hospitals be paid according to the same pay scale as now. We have completed an impact study to repair this injustice that we will be forwarding to the relevant institutions," Tataru is quoted as saying in a press statement.On Thursday, Tataru and senior official Dragos Garofil had a discussion with leaders of the National Trade Union of Healthcare Non-Medical Staff Professionals.According to the source, the minister mentioned to the union leaders representing the technical, administrative and economic staff in the health system that he understands the dissatisfaction with the inequities produced by the uniform public pay law adopted in 2017 and assured them that the Health Ministry supports striking a balance in the healthcare system."The members of the Romanian government underlined the fact that social dialogue represents a priority for the Health Ministry," according to the statement.