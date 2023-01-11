Gov't's Carbunaru: Executive approves bill on preventing separation of child from family

The Government approved on Wednesday the draft law regarding the activity preventing the separation of the child from the family, which stipulates support mechanisms for persons belonging to vulnerable categories in order to be able to raise their children, Gov't Spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced.

"Through this bill the activity of preventing the separation of the child from the family will be endorsed through support mechanisms for those families who come from vulnerable communities or who go through difficult social, financial or medical situations in order to raise and care for their children at home, or to be able to send them to school and ensure the necessities of daily living," Carbunaru stated after the Gov't meeting.

He mentioned that the prevention programmes shall be implemented and they include granting emergency aids to the families who care for children exposed to the risk of separation, rehabilitation of the disabled child, psychological and psychotherapeutic intervention services for children, told Agerpres.

Through this draft law the "Child's Observer" is being established, an information module which will be included in the National Information System and made available to local public authorities in order to identify and register all the children who are in a risk situation of being separated from the family," Dan Carbunaru also mentioned.