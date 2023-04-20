Govt's Carbunaru: Government approves 20 million euros grant to farmers, no disagreements in Executive regarding grain imports

On Thursday, the government approved the decision by which agricultural producers in the grain sector will benefit from emergency support in the total amount of 20 million euros.

Government's spokesman Dan Carbunaru informs that agricultural producers affected by the increase in grain imports from Ukraine will be able to benefit from a grant. The money represents the 10 million euros from the European Union, an amount doubled by the Ministry of Agriculture. Payments will be made by September 30, and the unit value of the grant will be established by the Payments and Intervention Agency for Agriculture (APIA), told Agerpres.

"Thus, the 20,100,000 euros will be granted to the agricultural producers in the grain sector for the expenses involved in storing their own wheat production from last year's harvest in their own or third-party storage facilities," said Carbunaru.

Asked if the Government will prepare a normative act to temporarily suspend the import of grains, as requested by the Social-Democratic Party (PSD), Carbunaru replied that the Executive is conducting a dialogue with the representatives of the European Commission, but he also mentioned that Romania "chose to observe the European norms, which generates an advantageous position" for negotiation. At the same time, Carbunaru referred to the letter sent to the President of the EC, Ursula von der Leyen, by several EU member states, in which the problem faced by the farmers of these countries, as a result of grain imports from Ukraine, was pointed out.

Carbunaru reminded that Romanian farmers benefit from almost 3 billion euros annually from EU funds, either through direct payments or through investments. At the same time, he specified that the functioning of the common market and the application of association agreements generate rules for all member states. The spokesperson of the Government emphasized that "there is no disagreement" at the level of the Executive on the subject of imports.

Carbunaru also specified that last year approximately 60% of Ukrainian grain exports went through Romania. Our country produced nine million tons of grain. Of these, in a year, on average, four million tons are used for the domestic market, and another four are exported.