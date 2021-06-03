Gov't's hurry in launching vaccination campaign among children is unjustified

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) asks the Government to reconsider the vaccination of children aged between 12 and 15, which it says is "unjustified."

"AUR considers unjustified the Romanian Government's hurry to start the vaccination campaign among children, just a few hours after the European Medicines Agency recommended the authorization of COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech Pfizer for children aged 12 to 15 (...) AUR calls on the Government to reconsider the decision on the vaccination campaign for minors between the ages of 12 and 15, an unscientific measure that blatantly violates the moral principles of public policies devoted to the sovereign interest of the child," said the Alliance, in a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

In AUR's view, the Government's motivation to vaccinate children and adolescents in order to obtain "hypothetical" herd immunity is "an immoral act and places this age group at potential risk, without any scientifically sustained benefit, in the context in which mortality and morbidity caused by COVID among children aged 12 to 15 is, statistically, zero, so the measure is arbitrary and illegitimate."