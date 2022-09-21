Gov't's spokesperson Carbunaru: 25 million lei supplement for production capabilities in defence industry

The Government approved a 25 million lei supplement to the Economy Ministry's budget, money intended for maintenance, conservation, repairs and guarding activities of the production capabilities in the defense industry, Government's spokesperson Dan Carbunaru announced.

"Through a Government decision, the Economy Ministry's budget was supplemented by 25 million lei from the budgetary reserve fund stipulated for the state budget of this year. This money will go to funding maintenance, preservation, repairs and guarding activities of the production capabilities in the defense industry, but also for other necessary activities in the coming period. This measure will contribute to preserving jobs, maintaining the productive circuit of experts in the area and solving some requests of the National Defence System," Carbunaru mentioned within a press conference held at the Victoria Palace, told Agerpres.