Half of employees expect a salary increase in 2023, about 62% of employers have planned salary increases

Approximately 53% of employees expect their salaries to increase this year, and 40% plan to look for another job if this does not happen in the context of rising inflation, according to a survey conducted by Undelucram.ro. the largest online community of employees in Romania, created in December 2022.

The survey respondents come from the fields of IT, retail, financial-banking, BPO & services, telecommunications, consumer goods production, health services, industrial production, HoReCa, production-transportation of hydrocarbons/energy, scientific/technical services, construction/real estate, media&culture.

According to the research, about 27% of employees say they would need a salary increase of 20-30% to handle expenses, 20% of them 10-15%, and around 19% need a increase between 15% and 20%. On the other hand, about 7% of the respondents said that they would like an increase of more than 50% of the salary to have enough money. At the same time, 6.5% of employees said that they would manage with the expenses they have even if their salary did not increase this year.

If their salary will not be increased, 41% of the employees are going to look for another job, 19% will try a renegotiation with the direct manager, 13% will look for an additional collaboration or a second job, and 9% would appreciate if other benefits were offered to them.

Around 35% of employees say that their salary is increased annually, 28% only after a renegotiation, 19% of employees have higher salaries based on performance, and 12% say that in the company where they work, salaries are increased annually only for certain positions.

For their part, approximately 62% of the employers declared that they plan to increase their employees' salaries this year, 21% only for certain positions, and 17% will not increase them.

Ask what employers should do in the current economic context, half of the HR specialists think that salaries should increase based on performance.

On the other hand, around 11.5% believe that companies should increase the salaries of all employees in direct proportion to inflation.

The platform also provides employees with Salariometro - an online tool for comparing salaries, a salary calculator and resources for career development, such as CV templates, employers' list and articles about the industry.AGERPRES