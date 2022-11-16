Half of employees report salary raise in 2022 (survey)

Almost half (44 percent) of the participants in a survey conducted by recruitment platform eJobs consider that 2022 was a year full of uncertainties and challenges, while for 32.4 percent of the respondents it was a year of growth, with pleasant surprises and smoother than 2021, told Agerpres.

It also appears to be a year of relative stability as regards job changes, given that 68.5 percent of the respondents did not make any move in this regard.

However, asked what they want most from 2023, the top response of the surveyed was a job change (23.4 percent), followed by a salary increase, working long-term from home, getting promoted, finding a job because they are currently unemployed or opening their own business. Less than 10 percent say they have no reason for optimistic expectations from 2023, the survey shows.

"When they describe 2022 as a good year, half of the respondents refer in the first place to the fact that they got a salary raise. 18 percent found their dream job, 12.6 percent were promoted to a better position in the same company, and 3 percent opened their own business. As a matter of fact, from year to year we see increasingly fewer people who want to switch from the status of employee to that of entrepreneur. On the other hand, when it comes to the reasons that made 2022 a bad year, the answers are go along two major directions - the fact that they could not find the job they wanted and the absence of a salary increase," says Roxana Draghici, eJobs Romania Head of Sales.

Regarding the outlooks for next year, 43.9 percent of the respondents report they fear the impact of a potential economic crisis; 15.5 percent think that their income could decrease, and 14.4 percent consider that it will be more difficult for them to find a job. This is exactly the reason why, despite being dissatisfied with their job, 82 percent of the respondents are rather willing to weather it out at their current workplace until they are sure they find a suitable option. On the other hand, 23.4 percent have no fears about the new year.

"30.2 percent of the respondents would choose a multinational in 2023, citing as the first argument, its stability and capacity to withstand economic shocks, while 21.1 percent would choose an employer that would allow them to work exclusively remotely. Just 14 percent are interested in Romanian companies, and only 14.2 percent in small-sized companies. Start-ups seem to enjoy the lowest trust capital among candidates, given that only 7.2 percent would choose to work in such a company," adds Roxana Draghici.

The survey was conducted over October - November on a sample of 1,400 respondents.

Launched in 1999, eJobs is the first recruitment platform in Romania and the leader of the local market. In 2012 it became part of the Ringier AG group, an international media company located in Zurich, Switzerland. More than 2 million unique users visit the eJobs.ro platform every month, and over 300,000 companies have used its services.