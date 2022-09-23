Head of penitentiaries authority Halchin: Constructions works at new penitentiaries Unguriu, Berceni to start in April

The construction works at the two new penitentiaries - Unguriu, near Buzau, and Berceni, in Prahova county - will start next year, in March or April, "at the latest," said the head of the National Administration of Penitentiaries (ANP), Dan Halchin, on Friday, Agerpres informs.

"In relation to the current stage of the works on the two new penitentiaries, I can tell you that the technical projects for the Unguriu penitentiary, near Buzau, with 900 places, and the Berceni penitentiary, in the Prahova county, with 1,000 places (...) is ready, with the external assessors currently conducting an assessment into their accuracy. Next month, probably at the end of it, the tender for the award of the actual execution contract will also be launched, so that in March or April at the latest, next year, the actual construction works will begin in the two locations," Halchin told a press conference.