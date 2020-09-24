Head of Romanian Gendarmerie says he is not considering resigning

The head of the Romanian Gendarmerie, Bogdan Enescu, stated, on Thursday, upon exiting the headquarters of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), that he is not considering resigning.

"I am not considering this aspect because it's not imposed in this case," said Enescu, asked about a possible resignation from the helm of the Gendarmerie.

He said that investigations are ongoing and "light will be shed" on this case.

"I discussed with the case prosecutor. The investigations into the case continue and light will be shed. I wish light would be shed on this case, because it's not a beneficial situation neither from a personal point of view, nor an institutional point of view. I will cooperate, both institutionally, and personally so light can be shed in this case. I have no intention of hiding the truth or to hide other situations that may lead to the clarification in this case," Enescu mentioned.

In regards to the accusations that the Gendarmerie was used as a "taxi", he replied that it was an isolated case.

Judiciary sources mentioned for AGERPRES that Bogdan Enescu was called to the DNA to be presented with accusations regarding the unjust claiming of sums of money for hundreds of hours of overtime.

According to the quoted sources, he is accused of usurping official qualities and obtaining undue goods.

Judiciary sources also mentioned that Colonel Ionut Catalin Sindile and General Constantin Florea, both former heads of the Gendarmerie, were also called to the DNA headquarters.