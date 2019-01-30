Health Minister Pintea says flu activity has entered epidemic territory

Health Minister Sorina Pintea said on Wednesday that the flu activity has entered epidemic territory.

"We can say at this point that we've had the third consecutive week of epidemic activity. As the minimum required three straight epidemic weeks have been recorded, as per standards, we can say the flu activity has entered epidemic territory. Flu cases have followed an upward, high-intensity trend, and have expanded regionally in the south of the country," Pintea told a press conference.

