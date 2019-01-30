 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Health Minister Pintea says flu activity has entered epidemic territory

Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
Sorina Pintea la Ministerul Sanatatii

Health Minister Sorina Pintea said on Wednesday that the flu activity has entered epidemic territory.

Read also:  FinMin Teodorovici: 'Budget draft final version to be unveiled Wednesday'

"We can say at this point that we've had the third consecutive week of epidemic activity. As the minimum required three straight epidemic weeks have been recorded, as per standards, we can say the flu activity has entered epidemic territory. Flu cases have followed an upward, high-intensity trend, and have expanded regionally in the south of the country," Pintea told a press conference.

AGERPRES .

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.