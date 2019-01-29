 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

FinMin Teodorovici: 'Budget draft final version to be unveiled Wednesday'

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Eugen Teodorovici

The talks on the draft budget continued on Tuesday night at the Finance Ministry, and the final version will be unveiled on Wednesday by noon, the relevant minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Tuesday evening.

Read also: HealthMin Pintea, on flu spreading: 'Situation is serious, may become extremely serious'

"We had talks with all political parties. It is an open discussion. There isn't somebody somewhere with the Finance Ministry stealthily making the budget," Teodorovici added.

Previously, the Public Finance minister had declared ahead of the sitting of the Economic Committee of the Senate that the draft budget for 2019 was to be released on the ministry's website for a public consultation following the talk he were to have with the representatives of the associative structures at local level, mentioning that the deficit would be "somewhere at 2.55pct."

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.