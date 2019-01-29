FinMin Teodorovici: 'Budget draft final version to be unveiled Wednesday'

The talks on the draft budget continued on Tuesday night at the Finance Ministry, and the final version will be unveiled on Wednesday by noon, the relevant minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Tuesday evening.

"We had talks with all political parties. It is an open discussion. There isn't somebody somewhere with the Finance Ministry stealthily making the budget," Teodorovici added.

Previously, the Public Finance minister had declared ahead of the sitting of the Economic Committee of the Senate that the draft budget for 2019 was to be released on the ministry's website for a public consultation following the talk he were to have with the representatives of the associative structures at local level, mentioning that the deficit would be "somewhere at 2.55pct."

