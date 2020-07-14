Health Minister Tataru says there is great need for quarantine and isolation law

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru, said on Monday evening, at private broadcaster B1 TV that there is "great need" for the quarantine and isolation law, giving assurances regarding his availability for participating in all the debates in Parliament over it.

"I said that I would come to Parliament any time, tomorrow I will be in the Legal Committee. We had discussions this evening (Monday, ed. n.) and tomorrow I will go there. I will have discussions tomorrow morning as well. These days Mr. State Secretary Dr. Raed Arafat was there, discussing effectively each element, each issue. (...) We will also go tomorrow if we are requested, so, no issue there. I am a doctor, maybe we can also solve this legally, because there's great need for this law. My availability is maximum for each moment or element litigated. Just that we have this law, so we may continue treatment safely both for the patient and the medical staff. (...) Medically we need these levers," said the minister.

"We are the only country in Europe that does not have at this time a law through which to manage the admitting, the isolation, the secondment of the medical personnel. I believe that it's a very useful, necessary law at this time," said Tataru.