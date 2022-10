A number of six people have been vaccinated against monkeypox, the Health Ministry (MS) informed on Monday.

According to the MS, in the past week, in Romania, no new cases of monkeypox were confirmed.

"According to the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), a total of 6 people have been vaccinated against monkeypox," the quoted source mentions, told Agerpres.

To date, Romania recorded a number of 40 cases of monkeypox.