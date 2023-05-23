Health trade unionists picketing Health Ministry, preparing general strike.

On Tuesday, health trade unionists will picket the Ministry of Health, on June 8 there will be a warning strike with two-hour work stoppage and a general strike is scheduled for June 15, told Agerpres.

"The National Council of the Sanitas Federation met in an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, and analysed the situation of the employees in the health and social assistance sector, in the context in which the current government continues not to honor its commitments and to delay the adoption of satisfactory solutions for the employees who are members of the union," the press release reads.

According to the trade unionists, Law 153/2017 is not fully implemented, there are still categories of employees who have not received their due salary rights, and "the authorities show no real intention to comply with the legal provisions."

"Moreover, the Ministry of Finance has made public a draft emergency ordinance that imposes measures totally unfavorable to both systems: A 10% reduction in expenditure approved in this year's budgets, while health and social care institutions are struggling to cope with inflation and the galloping rise in prices; a freeze on hiring, which means that health and social care will continue to work with a staff deficit that worsens from month to month," the document points out.

Among the demands of the SANITAS Federation are the modification of the draft Emergency Ordinance on some fiscal-budgetary measures, the extension of some deadlines and the modification and completion of some normative acts, so that the employment in Health and Social Assistance can continue and the budgets of the institutions of the two systems should not be affected.

It also calls for the immediate resumption of negotiations for the signing of the Collective Labour Agreement at the level of the Health budget sector, the financing from the state budget of holiday vouchers in Health and Social Assistance, as well as an end to the destruction of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure's own medical network.