HealthMin Costache: Control Body's preliminary report into Floreasca case denotes serious irregularities

Health Minister Victor Costache said on Monday that the preliminary report of the Control Body in the case of the patient at the Floreasca Hospital denotes a cascade of particularly serious irregularities.

The health minister mentioned at the beginning of the Government's meeting that he already has a preliminary report of the Control Body that denotes "a cascade of particularly serious irregularities" and that he will do everything possible to prevent this kind of "outrageous event" from happening again.

Costache added that the final report on this case will be ready by the beginning of next week.

One patient died on Sunday night at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital in Bucharest. She was at the Burnt Ward, under multidisciplinary medical control.

AGERPRES