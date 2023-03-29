HealthMin: For many years, Romania is in first places in consumption of antibiotics and circulation of multiresistant bacteria

In the context where Romania has been in the first places in Europe for many years in terms of the consumption of antibiotics and the circulation of multi-resistant bacteria, something must be done in this regard to "bring things under control", said the minister of Health Alexandru Rafila on Wednesday, at the Parliament, told Agerpres.

"Countries that consume antibiotics rationally, I would say, therefore, it is more difficult to dispense them in pharmacies, they always give first-line antibiotics, with great difficulty accepting the replacement of an antibiotic unless there is very clear clinical evidence. This thing must be kept under control, because we are at the forefront of multi-resistant bacteria, and healthcare-associated infections caused by these bacteria are life-threatening. (...) We have recently promoted the draft national strategy for the control of antibiotic resistance. We must take concrete steps," said Rafila.

He stated that the issuance of antibiotics on simple prescriptions does not show the actual consumption of this type of medicine.

Alexandru Rafila had declared on Tuesday that he was thinking "very seriously" about a regulation according to which antibiotics could no longer be issued "possibly not even on the basis of a simple prescription".

"The prescription of antibiotics must be appropriate to the disease, in the sense that reserve antibiotics must not be prescribed as first-line antibiotics. (...) Even if they are not compensated to have a release regime that makes them less accessible to the public," says the minister of Health.