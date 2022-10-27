 
     
HealthMin Rafila, about potential presidential bid: It is premature, there is no point in speculating on this topic

rafila ministerul sanatatii

Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday, in eastern Bacau, that it is premature to discuss his potential candidacy for the Presidency of Romania, told Agerpres.

Asked, in a press conference, if his candidacy in the presidential elections in 2024 is possible, Alexandru Rafila stated that such a position is honorable, but requires "at least two elements".

"One is related to the clear support of a political party for such a candidacy and another element is related to the conscience and preparation that a person has - and I am not necessarily referring to myself - for such a candidacy which means not only the greatest honor, but also the greatest responsibility in a country. So it is premature and pointless to speculate on this topic," said Alexandru Rafila.

