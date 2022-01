HealthMin Rafila: Authorizations for two innovative COVID antiviral drugs to be released on Wednesday

Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila announced that the authorizations for special needs will be issued on Wednesday in the case of two innovative antiviral drugs for the treatment of COVID patients, Agerpres reports.

"Yesterday [Tuesday, ed.n.], the infectious diseases committee, after multiple meetings, finalized an estimate of the need for antiviral medication. Today, we are already issuing special needs authorizations for the two innovative drugs available. They will benefit at-risk patients with co-morbidities, who, in the case of infection, will receive these antiviral drugs after the onset of the disease. Of course, they are not necessary for all infected people. Antiviral medication should be used with caution and only after a certain investigative algorithm, aimed at patients who can receive it, because antiviral medication is a medication with a significant degree of toxicity and the patient should be assessed beforehand, so that this type of medication can be administered to him/her," the minister told a news conference at Victoria Palace of Government.