HealthMin Rafila: Covid daily caseload most likely at 25,000 - 28,000 next week

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said that Romania's daily Covid case count might rise next week to somewhere between 25,000 and 28,000, but pointed out that the infection rate is slowing down.

"Sharply rising infection waves usually also have a rapid decline. In my opinion, the daily caseload will peak somewhere around February 10 - 15. This will happen in about 2 or 3 weeks. One thing is important however, and it's good to understand it - the infection spread rate has dropped, the high was in the first week after the winter holidays. In the first week of January we had a transmission rate of 1.87 - meaning that an infected person passed on the disease to almost two another people, now the rate is 1.25 and in the last eight or nine days it has gradually decreased from 1.87 to 1.25. A rate of 1.25 is still worrying, because it means that the number of cases is still on the rise. The daily caseload is at 19,000 now, it will probably hit 25,000 or 28,000 next week, but the spread rate has slowed down," Rafila told broadcaster Prima TV.

The Health Minister said that it takes two elements for SARS-CoV-2 infections to take to a downward slope, specifically 5th wave "herd immunity" being attained, and keeping vulnerable categories protected.

He also stressed that the anti-COVID pill is a solution for treatment, but needs to be administered with caution, only after the patient is thoroughly assessed, and has no preventive role.

"Today we see a host of health communicators beaming on TV or taking to social media to recommend all sorts of products one should take in order to not get sick. Most of these products are very toxic and I find it very curious that there are people who are reluctant to get vaccinated, but inappropriately take these products, putting themselves in danger," Alexandru Rafila explained.