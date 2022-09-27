 
     
HealthMin Rafila: Emergency medicine services must be professionalized

Captura facebook
Alexandru Rafila

Emergency medicine services must be professionalized, and "good quality" specialized outpatient clinics and family medicine - developed, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, said on Tuesday.

"If we continue with the current policy of focusing attention exclusively on hospital medical services, in a few years the health system in Romania will probably no longer be sustainable because, obviously, the need for medical services is increasing and we must have a mechanism by which you can bring these medical services closer to citizens and you can control the costs. I think this can be done by developing good quality specialized outpatient services and by developing family medicine. (...) We have a permanent discussion related to the emergency medicine services during this period. My opinion is that they must be professionalized," said Rafila at the "ZF Health and Pharma Summit", told Agerpres.

The minister believes that the "flow" to emergency reception units should be slowed down, and people should be offered medical services as close as possible to their homes in a very short interval.

According to him, the public health departments should be "strengthened and professionalized".

He also announced that an inventory is being made of the institutions under the Ministry of Health for drawing up a medium-term plan regarding their rehabilitation and equipment.

