HealthMin Rafila: Every citizen should have a pulse oximeter and a thermometer at home

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila recommended in a press conference on Wednesday that, in view of the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic generated by the Omicron variant, each person should have at home a pulse oximeter and a thermometer, for the eventual monitoring of the disease, agerpres reports.

"The important thing is that every citizen has a small kit at home that makes it possible to monitor the disease. It's very simple, a pulse oximeter and a thermometer, which are useful to have at home," Rafila said.The Health Minister again advocated COVID-19 vaccination and said it is "vital" to observe distancing, personal hygiene and the correct wearing of the mask, as well as testing.Rafila also explained that a "quick talk" with the family doctor in the case of any symptoms that might suggest this disease is important and drew attention to the danger of self-medication with antivirals.Among the measures listed by the minister for the management of the fifth wave of the COVID pandemic are: the establishment within the Ministry of Health of the Management Group of Operational Information in Health (GMIOS), the extension of testing capacity and the role of outpatient care, accessible treatment adapted to new therapeutic resources.